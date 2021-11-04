Glyoxal Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Glyoxal Market Size – USD 264.6 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Trends – Surging demand from the oil & gas industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing use of glyoxal in the packaging industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The growing use of glyoxal in the packaging industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The Glyoxal Market is estimated to reach USD 358.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glyoxal is a chemical raw material that finds application in several end-user industries, primarily owing to its environment-friendly characteristic. Glyoxal finds widespread usage in the textile industry as a chemical agent for the treatment of fibers such as cotton and nylon to increase the spinning, reduce fiber shrinkage improve the anti-wrinkle property, and durability. Also, textile finishes and coated paper deploy a substantial quantity of glyoxal to function as a cross-linking agent for formulation based on starch. The textile industry is a significant consumer of glyoxal as a crosslinker to reduce the absorption of water cellulose, and therefore, swelling of cellulose could be prevented.

Glyoxal finds widespread usage as a synthetic preservative in the cosmetics and personal care ingredients. The chemical is an anti-microbial preserving agent that functions by producing formaldehyde in the beauty care products. It is deployed in cross-linking hydrocolloids for better viscosity of cosmetics. Moreover, glyoxal is preferred as an alternative to formaldehyde in certain resins attributed to its ability to provide clear adhesive resins and consequently giving the same look as wood panels bonded with UF (urea-formaldehyde), MF (Melamine-formaldehyde) and MUF (melamine urea-formaldehyde).

Key companies analyzed in the report include :

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Onichem, BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Amzole India Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Haihang Group, Toronto Research Chemicals, WeylChem International GmbH, and Novochem, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By application, intermediate is projected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, attributed to the growing use of glyoxal as an intermediate in various end-user industries such as textile and pharmaceutical industries, among others.

By distribution channel, offline held a larger glyoxal market size in 2019. The glyoxal industry is very offline-intensive and witnesses transparency. The offline channel necessitates the requirement of substantial investment of time by the buyer and high selling costs, along with considerable knowledge of the market on the seller side.

By application, the oil & gas industry is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period. In a majority of the oilfield wells, the approximately two-third volume of the crude oil stays unextracted in the reservoir post application for conventional methods for oil recovery and restoration. By cross-linking molecular chains in inelastic compounds, glyoxal converts a substantial volume of aqueous solution into a fluid with high viscosity. This process is a crucial requirement for use in the fracturing process in the oil & gas industry.

