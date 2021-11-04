Virtual Reality Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 46% Through 2025

Virtual Reality Devices Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the virtual reality devices market is expected grow from $3.25 billion in 2020 to $4.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 46%. Rising demand for virtual reality devices in changing the traditional way of imparting safety trainings to employees is expected to drive the virtual reality devices market.

The virtual reality devices market consists of sales of virtual reality devices and related services. The VR devices use advanced computer technology called virtual reality to create a simulated environment. The VR devices such as head mounted display (HMD) devices, gesture tracking devices (GTD), projectors and display walls (PDW) enable the users to get immersed in a real environment and interact with 3D worlds. Some of the virtual reality devices include Oculus Rift - VR headset, HTC Vive – VR, Sony - PSVR, Samsung Gear VR – mobile VR headset with controller, and Google Cardboard – mobile VR headset by Google.

Integration of 5K stereoscopic video in VR devices is one of the growing trends that is changing the landscape of virtual reality device market. 5k stereoscopic video is a 5k-resolution video technology which replaces the previous 360 video low resolution technology used in VR headsets. This 5K stereoscopic video would provide a complete and detailed VR immersion experience for the viewers. For instance, Oculus VR, an American technology company, developed Guided Meditation VR which is virtual reality relaxation app that runs 5K stereoscopic video content on the Oculus Go (mobile headsets) version of the app.

By Type: Hand Held Devices, Head Mounted Devices, Gesture Controlled Devices, Others

By Application: Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Education, Advertising & Marketing, Commerce, Energy & Utilities, Entertainment & Gaming, Designing & Engineering, Logistics, Others

By Technology: Semi & Fully Immersive, Non-Immersive

By Geography: The global virtual reality device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Virtual Reality Devices Market Organizations Covered: Google, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Oculus VR LLC, Marxent Labs, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, HTC Corporation, Qualcomm, Lenovo Group Ltd, AMD, Fove, Inc, LG Electronics, Inc, Autodesk Inc, Eon Reality Inc, Leap Motion, Inc, Cyberglove Systems Inc, Virtuix, Unity Technologies, Snap, Firsthand Technology, Wevr, Nvidia, Bricks & Goggles, Prenav.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

