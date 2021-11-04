Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend & Forecast Research Report 2027

Reports And Data

The growing cases of prostate cancer in the healthcare industry is propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) market is projected to grow at a rate of 8.9% in terms of value, from USD 8.56 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 17.05 Billion by 2027. Hormone refractory prostate cancer (HRPCA), also known as Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC), is a particular type of cancer that recurs even after hormonal therapy. It has been categorized under prostate cancer in present times. Due to the low deliverance of clinical needs associated with limited survival periods, HRPCA prevalence is intensified along with fast-emerging treatment methodologies. The global HRPCA market is anticipated to witness unprecedented growth. Most prostate cancers are found during screening with a rectal exam or prostate-specific blood test. Initially, prostate cancers don’t show any symptoms, but on advancing stages, sometimes symptoms can be seen. On the situation where Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer is suspected based on the outcomes of screening tests, further tests are needed to confirm the diagnosis.

The drivers for Hormone Refractory Prostate cancer market are promising pipeline drugs, evolving methods of treatment, along with growth in patient awareness. A large untapped pool of patients would opt for the treatment of Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer, which will boost the revenue in the market. On the other hand, premium drugs for Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer, limited period of survival, and indeterminate reimbursement policies would hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The population of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the purchasing potential of this young populace is also increasing. Because of the rising cases of prostate cancer in this region, which mainly affects the older age group, the situation here attracts a large quantity of medicine manufacturers. Further research on these preventive as well as curtailing drugs are being promoted in this region.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma Inc., AB Science SA, AstraZeneca Plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Boston Biomedical, Dendreon Corporation, Sanofi S.A, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Cytotoxic agents are set to expect the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. These drugs have been in the market for some time and the growth of this segment is imminent because of the availability as well as cost effective nature of these drugs.

• Hormonal Therapy segment held the largest market share of 59.7% in the year 2018. This methodology is utilized due to availability of treatment in most clinics and hospitals. A major consensus resorts to this treatment method because of the high research in this technique.

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres are set to experience the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. This is because of the benefits of ambulatory treatment where the patient is to let go without a stay at the centre. This treatment method is easy to deliver as well as a larger number of patients can be catered.

• Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India and China are rapidly catching up with the growth in the pharmaceuticals market. With high cases of prostate cancer and the research regarding pertaining, the market is set to observe significant growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) Market on the basis of agent type, treatment type, end-users, and region:

Agents Type Outlook

• Cytotoxic Agents

• Anti-Androgens

• Vaccines

• Radio-Pharmaceuticals

Treatment Type Outlook

• Chemotherapy

• Hormonal Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Radiation Therapy

• Surgery

• Others

End-Users Outlook

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

