Global General Dental Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the general dental devices and market is expected to grow from $10.15 billion in 2020 to $11.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits such as consumption of sugar-filled sodas, sweetened fruit drinks or non-nutritious snacks and smoking, inadequate oral hygiene have increased the prevalence of tooth problems.

The general dental equipment market consists of sales of general dental equipment and related services. General dental equipment and dental products are used in dental surgeries. Major products include dental implants, dental crowns, bridges, dental filling caps, orthodontic cases, dentures (false teeth), casting machines, instrument delivery systems, ceramic furnaces, electrosurgical systems, computer aided design (CAD)/ computer aided manufacturing (CAM) systems, dental chairs, dental light cure equipment, dental hand pieces, and other accessories.

Dental businesses are advancing, and technologies such as 3D printers and scanners that are dedicated to dental work are being developed. 3D printing technology help create products such as 3D printed braces, dental crowns and implants by dental professionals through computer-aided designing. The development of modern/next-generation technique such as 3D Printing technology is a significant improvement in the dental care and used to build complex 3-dimensional structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. For instance, ArchForm, a software startup designs and manufactures teeth-aligners using 3D Printing technology. This innovation in technology will reduce the cost of treatment making to affordable to people of all classes thereby driving the market for general dental devices and equipment.

By Type: Systems And Parts, Dental Implant, Crown And Bridge, Dental Biomaterial, Dental Chair And Equipment, Other Dental Device

By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Dental Laboratories

By Treatment: Orthodontic, Endodontic, Peridontic, Prosthodontic

By Geography: The global dental devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

General Dental Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Straumann, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Denstply International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-20) and ten years forecast (2021-2025-2030)

