Global Passenger Aircrafts Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Passenger Aircrafts Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the passenger aircrafts market is expected to grow from $110.78 billion in 2020 to $122.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $157.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The increase in global tourism is expected to fuel the growth of the passenger aircrafts market in the coming years.

The passenger aircraft market consists of sales of passenger aircraft, aircraft parts and, related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce passenger aircraft for commercial purposes. The market includes MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) services provided by manufacturers during the aircraft’s warranty period.

The integration of blockchain technology in the aerospace sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the passenger aircraft market. Aerospace companies of all sizes and types understand that blockchain networks can enhance their activities and exchange information securely across multiple realms and touchpoints, from the airline ticket counter to the flight line. For instance, in February 2020, SITA, a Switzerland-based company that provides IT and telecommunication services to the air transport industry launched a blockchain consortium to support the aviation industry track aircraft components. The new consortium will be responsible for the Servicing, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft components. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), a USA based professional services firm, reports that the use of blockchain could raise revenue in the aviation industry by as much as 4% or US$ 40 billion, thus reducing MRO costs by about 5% or US$ 3.5 billion globally.

By Type: Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft, Regional Jets, Business Jets

By Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft

By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft

By Carrier Type: Full-Service Carrier, Low-Cost Carrier

By Geography: The global passenger aircrafts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa

Passenger Aircrafts Market Organizations Covered: The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Embraer SA, Bombardier, Textron, Dassault Aviation, Piaggio Aero Industries, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Avions de transport regional, ATR, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC)

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Other Information And Analyses: SWOT analysis, passenger aircrafts market customer information, passenger aircrafts market product/service analysis – product examples, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, suggested trend based strategies, impact of COVID-19 on the market, future outlook and potential analysis, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global passenger aircrafts market in 2021 - countries offering most new opportunities, conclusions and recommendations by expert analysts.

