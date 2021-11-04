Global Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Size And Semiconductor Devices Market Growth Opportunities

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the semiconductor and related devices is expected to grow from $496.45 billion in 2020 to $538.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The semiconductors and related devices market is expected to reach $628.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. Rising penetration of mobiles, tablets and other electronics and rising data consumption drives the semiconductors and related devices market.

The semiconductors and related devices market consist of sales of semiconductors and related services. Semiconductors are materials which have an electrical conductivity falling between conductor and an insulator. Semiconductor devices are the components made out of material which is neither a good conductor nor a good insulator material and are useful because their behaviour can be easily manipulated by the addition of impurities, known as doping. Conductivity of the device can be controlled, by exposure to heat, introducing electric or magnetic field or by the mechanical deformation. These devices have wide applications in power devices, light emitters, lasers and optical sensors due to their reliability and compactness.

Trends In The Global Semiconductor And Related Devices Market

Companies in the memory chip market are developing chips with major technological changes that contribute to the growth of demand for memory chips. Researchers are creating memory chips that can store and process the data, reducing the time and energy required to transfer data and increase the speed of processors. For instance, Samsung Electronics announced the mass production of fifth-generation V-NAND memory chips that transfer data faster and additionally has the fastest data write speed at 500-microseconds (µs). This write speed is a 30% improvement over the previous generation, and the read-time has significantly reduced to 50µs. Technological advances reducing the data transfer time and energy contribute to the growth of the market.

Global Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Segments:

The global semiconductor and related device market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Integrated Circuits, Memory Chips, Microprocessors, Others

By End-Use Industry: Information Technology, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Others

By Product: Intrinsic Semiconductor, Extrinsic Semiconductor

By Geography: The global semiconductor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Organizations Covered: Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung Semiconductor, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., SK Hynix, Micron, MediaTek, Texas Instruments, Advanced Micro Devices, Freescale Semiconductor, Nvidia, Transcend Information, Fujitsu Microelectronics, Western Digital, Taiwan Semiconductor, Toshiba, Nvidia, Sony, Tower Semiconductor Ltd., Infineon, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., AU Optronics Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

