Butyl Acetate Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2027

Butyl Acetate Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 5.4%, Trends – Increase in demand for Butyl Acetate as a solvent in paints & coatings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for Butyl Acetate in online retails especially in the emerging nations coupled with high investments in R&D of Butyl Acetate, are fueling the market growth.

The Butyl Acetate Market is forecast to reach USD 8.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butyl acetate or n-Butyl acetate is an organic compound with a colorless liquid formation and has a characteristic sweet and fruity smell. Butyl acetate is widely mixed as the solvent and diluent in the lacquers & coatings and adhesives & sealants for its comparatively low cost, low toxicity, and agreeable odor. It is commonly used in nail varnish removers and in the color and inks to mark fruit or vegetables. Butyl acetate is a prominent organic compound found in alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, beer, wine, spirits, and others. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for butyl acetates in the food & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor and in the adhesives & sealants as a comparatively low-cost solvent. Owing to a high rise in the disposable income in the emerging countries, the fascinations for architectural improvement has been a high propellant factor for this market.

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate the highest market share of 37.3% in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for butyl acetates in the adhesive, paint and packaging industries. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in consumer goods especially the foods and beverages in China, India, and Indonesia, is likely to retain its superiority in this market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and Japan hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include:

BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOS Oxide Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF PETRONAS Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, Yangtze River Acetyls, The Dow Chemical Company, Sipchem, and Merck KGaA, among others.

The materials and chemical industry has registered a rapid revenue growth over the recent past owing to the constant requirement for materials and chemicals across various sectors including agriculture, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, paper, healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing among others. Rapid demand for products like perfumes, soaps, detergents for daily usage, increasing adoption of green energy and organic products, increasing investments in research and development activities, and rising support from various public and private sectors are key factors fueling global Butyl Acetate market growth. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income, increasing efforts to reduce carbon footprint and consumer shift to eco-friendly and sustainable products are expected to fuel overall market growth going ahead.

The report additionally evaluates the manufacturers of the market with respect to market size and share, distribution, sales network and distribution channels, global position, recent research and development activities, and product portfolio among others to offer a competitive edge to the readers. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships happening in the market that are significantly influencing the revenue growth. The competitive landscape section also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide better insights into the competition in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

A massive quantity of butyl acetate are required for use in the manufacturing of flexible packaging and the photographic films. The treatment of the aluminum films involves this organic compound as a solvent. Also, the high printing resolution provided by this compound on both the plastics and metals surfaces makes it highly favorable for the packaging industry. The packaging industry sub-segment in the end-use verticals is forecasted to gain a market share of 12.4% by 2027.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, are helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Due to non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.

European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand in the automotive paints, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market with a market share of about 26.8% by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 5.2% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global butyl acetate market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use verticals, and region:

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealant

Process Solvent

Activator & Hardener

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook

Food & Beverages

Architectural

Packaging Industry

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

