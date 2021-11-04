Global Televisions Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Televisions Market 2021-2030

Televisions Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Televisions Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Televisions Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the television market size is expected to grow from $63.48 billion in 2020 to $78.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The TV market is expected to reach $95.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver of the televisions market.

The televisions market consists of sales of televisions and related services used for entertainment, information and education purpose. A television is a visual image and sound transmission system replicated on screens, primarily used to broadcast entertainment, data, and education programs.

Trends In The Global Televisions Market

The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images. Ultra HD televisions include 4K and 8K UHDs that have an aspect ratio of 16:9 or wider, and also present a minimum resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra-HD TVs has been fast owing to brisk pace in technological advances. For instance, in 2019, worldwide sales of 4K ultra-high-definition televisions reached 100 million units thus, indicating high demand for ultra-HD 4k and 8k televisions.

Global Televisions Market Segments:

The global televisions market is further segmented

By Product Type: Smart, Traditional

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Others

By Technology: LCD, LED, OLED, QLED

By Screen Size: Below 32 Inches, 32 to 45 Inches, 46 to 55 Inches, 56 to 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches

By Geography: The global televisions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

