Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive & Forecasts To 2027

Rise in the chronic diseases and increase in the air pollution & air quality

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market size was valued at USD 618.82 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 990.88 Million by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% through the forecast period. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a type of respiratory failure, which is a form of lung inflammation. Due to which there is a problem with the proper delivery of the oxygen to the different body organs, which at the end impact the appropriate functioning of the parts. Various causes are included with the ARDS, such as sepsis, trauma, pneumonia, and others. The primary treatment for the ARDS involves mechanical ventilation, which is delivered through a rigid tube that enters the oral cavity and is secured in the airway.

According to a survey done by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is seen that more than 3 million people are effects due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. It can affect people of all ages. The main reason for the ARDS is air pollution, which is caused due to the emission by the vehicles. The harmful gases emitted are inhaled by the people thus leading to several problems.

Different strategic initiatives have been undertaken by the various players in the ARDS industry. For instance, on December 2018, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company merged with CVie Therapeutics and launched AEROSURF, a combination drug/device product which is used to treat respiratory distress syndrome.

The Asia Pacific region is the highest-growing region from a geographical perspective in the acute respiratory distress syndrome market. Thus, the advancement in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the market growth. China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in the Asia-pacific region with growth in the lung injury and brain damage due to the rise in the car accidents in this region.

The growth is primarily driven by activity on significant infrastructure projects and supported by an increase in warehouses. Various drugs to treat the ARDS in the product pipeline and various new approval of the drugs by FDA are expected to drive the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market.

Top companies profiled in the global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) industry analysis report:

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market for acute respiratory distress syndrome is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 4.8% and 5.7% CAGR, respectively. Increasing chronic diseases and the rise in air pollution are the key factors to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

• As of 2018, the therapeutic device segment was valued at USD 291.9 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for gastrointestinal bleeding and pulmonary fibrosis has been one of the reasons for the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market.

• Due to the ARDS, various complications related to the brain and lung are noticed. Neurological hypoxic brain damage is also one of the injury types, which is reported for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

• The treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome is Fibro Proliferate, resolution stage, recovery stage, and many more.

• The Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market due to the significant contribution from countries like China, Japan, India, and Korea due to the growing end-segment and sales channel industries.

• Asia Pacific region is accounted for the third largest market share in 2017, due to consumption in well establishes and end-user segment industries.

• Among the region, North America has the largest market share. The primary driver for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in North America is the growing brain injury, thus owing to the increase in injury type segment for the ARDS market.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the acute respiratory distress syndrome market based on device type, injury type, severity, treatment, sales channel, end user and region.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

• Monitoring Devices

• Diagnostic Devices

o Blood Gas Analyzers

o Pulse Oximeters

o Spirometers

o Capnography Devices

o Other Diagnostic Devices

• Therapeutic Devices

o Mechanical Ventilators

 Invasive and Non-invasive Ventilators

o Drug Delivery Devices

 Nebulizers

 Humidifiers

o PAP

o Others

Injury Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

• Brain Injury

• Lung Injury

Severity Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

• Mild

• Moderate

• Severe

Treatment Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

• Fibro Proliferate

• Exudative Stage

• Resolution Stage

• Recovery Stage

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Direct sales

• Channel sales

End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Service Centers

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

