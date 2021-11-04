Global Electric Generators Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Electric Generators Market 2021-2030

Electric Generators Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electric Generators Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Impact and Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric generators market is expected to grow from $10.96 billion in 2020 to $11.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.71 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. Increasing demand from several industries such as mining, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals is expected to contribute to the growth of the generator manufacturing market in the forecast period.

The power generator manufacturing market consists of sales of generators, which are machines that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy for applications in external circuits. A generator uses mechanical energy such as steam, gas, water to convert it into electrical energy for uninterrupted power supply.

Trends In The Global Electric Generators Market

Generator manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing portable generators. A portable generator provides electricity by running a gas-powered/diesel-powered engine that turns an on-board alternator to generate electrical power. Rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply is increasing the demand for portable generators. Portable generators offer several advantages such as flexibility, and increased ease of use. The global portable generators market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2019.

Global Electric Generators Market Segments:

The global electric generator market is further segmented:

By Type: Gas Generator, Diesel Generator, CKD Generator

By Capacity: Below 75kva, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, Above 750 kVA

By Application: Stand By, Peak Shaving, Continuous

By End User: Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Others

By Geography: The global electric generators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa

The electric generators market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electric Generators Market Organizations Covered: Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., FG Wilson, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce, Wärtsilä, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Briggs & Stratton, Himoinsa, Wacker Neuson, Ingersoll Rand, Kohler-SDMO, Generac Power Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, MTU Onsite Energy, General Electric, Honda Siel Power Products Ltd, Inmesol S.L, MQ Energy Inc., Mahindra Powerol, AKSA Power Generation, Cooper Corp, Doosan, Honda Power Equipment, Yamaha Motor Pvt, Ltd., Powerica Ltd., Escorts Group, Sterling Generators Pvt. Ltd, Kohler Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-20) and ten years forecast (2021-2025-2030)

Other Information And Analyses: SWOT analysis, electric generators market customer information, electric generators market product/service analysis – product examples, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, suggested trend based strategies, impact of COVID-19 on the market, future outlook and potential analysis, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global electric generators market in 2021 - countries offering most new opportunities, conclusions and recommendations by expert analysts.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

