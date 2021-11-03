To Celebrate Their Half-Century Anniversary, the Weisbrod Collection Presents a 50th-Year Exhibition

The Weisbrod 50th-year exhibition features objects of high academic interest and outstanding quality for which Weisbrod have been well known for half a century.

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 50 years of experience, Michael Weisbrod is one of the world’s most respected dealers, dealing with the best ancient Chinese art. Since 1972, the Weisbrod name has been synonymous with discerning taste and extensive scholarly knowledge: acquiring the most exquisite, rare, and high-quality early Chinese Objects for exclusive Collectors and Museums, worldwide.This year, to start their 50th celebration: they open a new spectacular Hong Kong gallery last June. And the celebration continues, now, with a 50th YEAR EXHIBITION, a tribute to Dr. Gerald and Mrs. Sally Weisbrod, Michael’s parents, who opened their first gallery in Toronto, over 49 years ago.Commemorated by their first catalogue since 2007, the exhibition marks a new milestone since the opening of their gallery in Shanghai 10 years ago. The catalogue of the exhibition written by Michael B. Weisbrod is filled with numerous high-quality images for each of the 45 objects. Two academic articles are featured: Jades of Liangzhu culture: An introduction by Alexandra Tunstall; and The Spirit of Wu by Professor Dr. Poor.The exhibition features outstanding Archaic Jades, Archaic Bronzes, Buddhist Sculpture, early Ceramics, and Later Dynastic Jades. All objects are of high academic interest and outstanding quality for which Weisbrod has been well known for half a century.The exhibition will extend throughout this season in Hong Kong until December 23, 2021, viewing is by appointment only and catalogues are available from Orientations magazine and on Weisbrod Chinese art website.Michael Weisbrod started his career as a Chinese art dealer when he worked in the gallery his father found in the seventies to support himself during his college years, in which he caught the collection-dealing “bug” very quickly. Weisbrod’s father was a travel enthusiast and Chinese art collector , who decided to have a gallery in order to support his collecting and the expenses of travel. Michael inherited the love for this father in the Chinese culture and is currently living in Hong Kong.Michael expresses that “collecting is not rocket science. My opinion is to buy the best quality you can buy as soon as possible. If you are a collector, higher quality will be more satisfying. If you are an investor, the appreciation, percentage return on investment, is far more significant with the higher quality objects.”Michael Weisbrod welcomes old friends and clients developed over almost 50 years of collecting Chinese art, as well as new collectors, auctions, and dealers of early Chinese Works of Art to visit the exhibition.For more information regarding the Weisbrod collection and their 50th-year exhibition, visit https://www.weisbrodcollection.com/ , where you can view an online version of the catalogue; or contact them to get a complimentary copy shipped to your location.