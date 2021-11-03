Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bariatric surgery devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Bariatric surgery devices are medical equipment used for the treatment of bariatric and metabolic disorders. These devices are utilized for surgeries performed in the gastrointestinal tract for facilitating weight loss. Electrical stimulators, clip appliers, trocars, gastric balloons, gastric bands and sutures are some commonly used bariatric surgery devices. These devices are used for restricting the intake of food or limiting the holding capacity of the stomach, causing an early feeling of satiety in the patient. Bariatric surgery devices also aid in minimizing the risks of infections, preventing complications and removing the fatty tissues without affecting the surrounding areas.

The global bariatric surgery devices market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity due to changing lifestyle patterns and dietary habits of the masses. Bariatric surgical devices are widely used for conducting the surgical procedures required to treat obesity, diabetes and various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Moreover, the increasing adoption of sleeve gastrectomy that aids in providing greater curvature and improved results with minimal pain and discomfort to the patient is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including rising health consciousness among the masses, along with the increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) procedures, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Apollo Endosurgery Inc., GI Dynamics, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Reach Surgical Inc., Reshape Lifesciences Inc., Spatz Fgia Inc., TransEnterix Inc., USGI Medical Inc., etc.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Procedure Type:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Non-Invasive Surgical Procedures

Segmentation by Device Type:

Assisting Devices

Stapling Devices

Energy Based Vessel Sealing Devices

Suturing Devices

Trocars

Clip Appliers

Others

Implantable Devices

Gastric Bands

Electrical Stimulators

Gastric Balloons

Transpyloric Shuttle

Others

Segmentation by Procedure:

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Weight Loss

Hereditary Disease

Other Disorders

Segmentation by End-User:

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

