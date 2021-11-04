Electrosurgical/Electrosurgery Devices Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries are key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrosurgical/electrosurgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 8.17 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as technological developments in electrosurgical devices, large geriatric population, and increasing demand for reusable and disposable electrosurgical instruments are driving global market revenue growth.

Electrosurgery is a procedure that converts high-frequency alternating current into heat energy and is widely used in various medical surgeries to incise tissue, destroy abnormal skin growth and control bleeding. Electrosurgery has been gaining popularity in recent years due to availability of advanced electrosurgical devices and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Rapidly expanding global population and increasing occurrence of various cardiovascular, gynecological, neurological disorders along with orthopedic illnesses are factors augmenting demand for electrosurgical/electrosurgery devices. In addition, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and rising funds for medical instruments by government and private organizations, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income are key factors boosting global market revenue growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of electrosurgical devices in hospitals, and rising focus of manufacturers to develop advanced coronary electrosurgical generators is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1813

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Electrosurgical/Electrosurgery Devices market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1813

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Medtronic, Ethicon, Inc., Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific, Smith & Nephew plc, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KLS Martin, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co KG, CooperSurgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., Encision Inc., Meyer-Haake GmbH, Surgical Holdings, I. C. Medical, Inc, ATMOS Inc., Parkell, Inc., and Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH.

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Electrosurgical/Electrosurgery Devices market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Electrosurgical/Electrosurgery Devices market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Electrosurgical/Electrosurgery Devices market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Some key highlights in the report:

• Based on products, the electrosurgical instruments accounted for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as availability of technologically advanced electrosurgical devices, high demand for reusable and disposable electrosurgical devices rising prevalence of cardiovascular, gynecological, neurological disorders, and rapid increase in the cosmetic and plastic surgeries

• Among the surgery type, the cosmetic surgeries segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as increasing awareness about minimally invasive surgeries, improvements in standard of living, and high emphasis on physical appearance.

• Based on end use, the hospital segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

• The electrosurgical/electrosurgery market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. Factors such as well-established healthcare facilities, availability of advanced electrosurgical instruments and highly skilled healthcare professionals, and presence of key players are fueling market growth in North America.

• Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, large geriatric population, improving healthcare systems and infrastructure, high demand for and increasing awareness about minimally invasive surgical methods.

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electrosurgery-devices-market

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the electrosurgical/electrosurgery devices market on the basis of method, product type, surgery type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Electrosurgery Generators

• Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories

o Electrosurgery Instruments

o Bipolar Instruments

 Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments

 Bipolar Forceps

o Monopolar Instruments

 Electrosurgery Pencils

 Electrosurgery Electrodes

 Suction Coagulators

 Monopolar Forceps

o Electrosurgery Accessories

 Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes

 Cords, Cables, and Adapters

 Others

o Argon and Smoke Management Systems

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Gynecology

• General surgery

• Gastroenterology

• Urology

• Cardiovascular surgery

• Cosmetic surgery

• Orthopedic surgery

• Neurosurgery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialized Clinics

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1813

Thank you for reading the research report on global Electrosurgical/Electrosurgery Devices market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Zinc Sulfate Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/zinc-sulfate-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-industrial-applications-reports-and-data.html

Gelatin Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/gelatin-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-functional-and-convenience-food-beverage-products-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Plasma Etch System Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/plasma-etch-system-market-growth-driven-by-rapid-technological-advancements-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.