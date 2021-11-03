Vegan Food Market Trends See Production Of Cell-Based Meat

Vegan Food Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change Vegan Food Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Vegan Food Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the trends in the vegan market is the production of meat through cell-based technology. The cell-by -cell identical meat is produced in factories without involving the killing of animals. Production of cell -based meat involves feeding the animal cells with nutrients and proteins thus, eliminating the need for dependence on animals for meat. Following the trend, in 2019, Memphis Meats, a U.S.A based cell-based meat start up, received investments from Cargill, a U.S.A based food production company, for the production of cell-based vegan animal meat. Since 2016, other major players such as Tyson Foods., an U.S.A. based processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, are also investing in Memphis Meats in order to support the cell -based meat production.

TBRC’s global vegan food market report is segmented by product substitute into dairy alternative, meat substitute, others, by distribution channel into online, offline, by source into wheat, soy, oats, almond, others.

The global vegan food market size is expected grow from $14.44 billion in 2020 to $15.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players covered in the global vegan food industry are Amy's Kitchen, VITASOY International Holdings Ltd., Beyond Meat, Tofutti Brands, Plamil Foods Ltd., Danone S.A., Vbites Foods Ltd., Eden Foods Inc., Whitewave Foods Company Inc, Sun Opta Inc., Pascual Group, Bhlue Diamond Growers, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Earth's Own Food Company Inc, Panos Brand LLC., Bhlue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Organic Vallet Corporative, Living Harvest Food Inc., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingridents Inc., Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited, ADM, Duopont, The Nisshin Oillio Group, Schouten Europe, Memphis Meats, Alpha Foods, Corbion Biotech Inc., Famleigh Inc., Alpro.

Vegan Food Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Substitute (Dairy Alternative, Meat Substitute), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Source (Wheat, Soy, Oats, Almond), COVID-19 Growth And Change provides vegan food market overview, forecast vegan food market size and growth for the whole market, vegan food market segments, and geographies, vegan food market trends, vegan food market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

