Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Grows At Rate Of 32% Through 2021

Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the robotic surgery services market is expected grow from $0.57 billion in 2020 to $0.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%. Increase in purchasing power of hospitals and ambulatory care services has helped in the growth of the robotic surgery service market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Robotic Surgery Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3168&type=smp

The robotic surgery services market consists of the sale of services provided robotic surgical technology, the highly advanced technological form of non-invasive surgery that utilizes robots and computer systems to conduct surgeries with lesser incision and more precision. The commonly used robotic surgical system consists of a mechanical arm and camera arm attached to surgical instruments with a controlled by a surgeon being seated at a computer console which is usually in the same room as the surgical table, or can be around the world.

Trends In The Global Robotic Surgery Services Market

Image guide navigation system combined with the robotic surgery system offers more possibility to visualize and perform the minimally invasive surgery in areas which were earlier difficult, especially the orthopaedic surgeries and neurosurgeries. The Mazor X Stealth system by Medtronic, and the NuVasive's Pulse and Excelsius GPS by Globus Medical, among others use image guided navigation system to perform spine surgeries, and orthopaedic implant surgeries such as total, partial knee and hip replacements as they provide the surgeon with 3D experience. The image-guided navigation reduces the radiation effects and patients do not require to take an X-Ray after the procedure. These factors state that the image guided navigation system is expected to be a trend in robotic surgery services.

Global Robotic Surgery Services Market Segments:

The global robotic surgery services market is further segmented:

By Application: General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Other Applications

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Geography: The global robotic surgery services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Robotic Surgery Services Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-surgery-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides robotic surgery services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global robotic surgery services market, robotic surgery services market share, robotic surgery services market players, robotic surgery services market segments and geographies, robotic surgery services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The robotic surgery services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Robotic Surgery Services Market Organizations Covered: Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Globus Medicals, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew plc, Titan Medical Inc, TransEnterix Inc, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Rutland Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Washington Hospital Healthcare System, The Ottawa Hospital, Michael's Hospital, Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Ipswich Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2021:

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/handheld-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-sutures-and-staples-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/