Fertility Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fertility Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the fertility services market is expected to grow from $16.95 billion in 2020 to $18.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $28.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. Growing infertility rates are anticipated to boost the demand for fertility services during the forecast period.

The fertility services market consists of sales of infertility treatment services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide infertility treatment services which are used in various applications to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Fertility Services Market

Companies in the fertility services market have witnessed significant growth in the number of research collaborations as well as research funding approvals. Key companies operating in the market are projected to increase their R&D expenditure to introduce new advanced techniques and drugs used for fertility treatments. For instance, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a research collaboration with Predictive Laboratories, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc., concentrating on studying the genetic factors causing infertility in women. The collaboration is expected to utilize Thermo Fisher Scientific's offerings for reproductive health including Ion ReproSeq PGS Assay, Applied Biosystems CarrierScan Assay, Ion AmpliSeq Exome RDY for whole-exome sequencing, and CytoScan Dx Assay.

Global Fertility Services Market Segments:

The global fertility services market is further segmented:

By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination

By Service: Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor

By Application: Male, Female

By Geography: The global fertility service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The fertility services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Fertility Services Market Organizations Covered: Merck KGaA, Care Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Vitrolife, Monash IVF Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, IntegraMed, Inc., New Hope Fertility Center, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

