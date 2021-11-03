Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Market Players Focus On Using Sustainable Materials For Car Interiors

Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Global Market Report 2021 -COVID 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies in motor vehicle seating and interior trim market are investing towards the use of sustainable materials for car interior trim. In order to attract the buyers inclined towards using eco-friendly ways of living, the manufacturers are using sustainable options for car interior trim parts. For instance, Land Rover in 2019, introduced its new line of leather-free and fully vegan materials to be used in interior trim for its 2020 Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, and Jaguar I-Pace SUVs. Land Rover's Evoque is equipped with eucalyptus melange premium textile produced from eucalyptus fibers using less water. It also uses a premium textile, from Kvadrat, made with 53 recycled plastic bottles per car and is combined with Dinamica Miko suede cloth.

The global motor vehicle seating and interior trim market size is expected to grow from $295.17 billion in 2020 to $312.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $463.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Major players covered in the global motor vehicle seating and interior trim industry are ContiTech AG, Magna International, Hyundai Mobis Co., Faurecia S.A., TATA Group, Toyoda Gosei, Johnson Controls, Faurecia S.A., Magna, International Textile Group, Lear, Sage Automotive Interior Trim, Delphi Automotive LLP, IAC Group, Katzkin Leather Interiors, Hyosung, Woodbridge Holdings Inc, Futuris Global Holdings LLC, Air Cruisers Company LLC, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc, Technotrim Inc, Transportation Tech Inds, Yanfeng US Automotive, Nishikawa Rubber, Dura Automotive, SaarGummi, Qinghe Huifeng.

TBRC’s global motor vehicle seating and interior trim market report is segmented by type into motor vehicle seating, motor vehicle interior trim, by vehicle into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle.

Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Motor Vehicle Seating, Motor Vehicle Interior Trim), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), COVID 19 Impact And Recovery

