Global Functional Beverages Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the functional beverages is expected grow from $121.18 billion in 2020 to $130.51 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $173.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Increasing awareness of health is anticipated to propel the demand for functional beverages over the forecast period.

The functional beverages market consists of sales of functional beverages and related services. Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks which contain non-traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, probiotics, and added fruits. Function drinks include energy drinks, sports drinks, enhanced fruit drinks, and functional bottles water.

Trends In The Global Functional Beverages Market

The manufacturing of low-calorie natural sweeteners and the use of natural colour & ingredients are promoting the growth of functional beverages. Major players dealing in the industry are adopting various strategies in order to meet consumer requirements. For instance, in October 2019, Drink Nutrient, functional beverage company launched a new line of beverages that are capable of providing 13 essential vitamins in a single-serve and easy-to-drink pack. The new line of the company’s functional beverages includes Vitamins Booster+, Nutrient, and Vitamin Coffee, which is GMO, gluten, acrylamide-free and contains no artificial ingredients.

Global Functional Beverages Market Segments:

The global functional beverage market is further segmented:

By Type: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Others

By Function: Health & Wellness, Weight Management

By Distribution Channel: Brick & Mortar, Online

By Geography: The global functional beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides functional beverages market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global functional beverages market, functional beverages market share, functional beverages market players, functional beverages market segments and geographies, functional beverages market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Functional Beverages Market Organizations Covered: Danone, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Cloud 9, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, Arla foods, National Beverage Corp, Cloud 9, Nestle, GNC Holdings, Pepsico Inc, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Redbull GmBH, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Kraft Foods, Tata Global Beverages, Mondelez International Inc, Abbott Nutrition Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

