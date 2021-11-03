Polyester Staple Fiber Market Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report To 2021-2028

Reports And Data

Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size – USD 23.58 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Trends – Growing end-use applications in the Asia Pacific region

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for the polyester staple fiber from the textile is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global polyester staple fiber market is expected to reach USD 43.39 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing use of polyester staple fibers amongst end-use application.

The surging demand for environment-friendly products is persuading several companies to implement sustainable practices to ascertain the well-being of users, along with the environment. This has resulted in a growing inclination to switch from petroleum-based non-biodegradable synthetic fibers, including polyester to biodegradable and renewable synthetic fibers produced from natural resources. This is expected to boost the demand for polyester staple fibers in the upcoming years.

The increasing use in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The fabrics made from polyester staple fiber possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear. Polyester staple fiber is frequently blended with other fibers such as cotton, to get the combined benefits of both materials. It provides better tear-resistant as compared to cotton or other materials used in making clothing items.

Top Key Players:

Alpek SAB de CV, Toray Chemical Korea, Reliance Industries Ltd., Huvis Corporation, Xinda Corporation, Indorama Corporation, China Petroleum, Bombay Dyeing, Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company, and W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held a larger market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 8.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this grade is owing to the offering of high strength and lightweight properties.

By product type, solid polyester staple fiber contributed to a larger market share in 2020. It has a substantial visual appeal, which finds usage in apparel, home furnishings, nonwoven fabrics, and other products. Also, it possesses exceptional tensile strength, high durability, and good finishing.

By application, home furnishing held the second-largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. Polyester staple fibers are used home furnishings, which comprises upholstery, curtains, carpets, and sheets. Polyester fiberfill is frequently used in furniture and pillows as stuffing.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region primarily owes to the growth of the textile and automotive industries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyester staple fiber market on the basis of raw material, product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook

Solid

Hollow

Raw Material Outlook

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others

Application Outlook

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Automotive

Filtration

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

