Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market to Garner $539.9 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for energy-efficient consumer electronics and surge in need for improved sensor technologies have boosted the global quantum dot sensor market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the prolonged lockdown across several countries disrupted the supply chain and created a shortage of materials, components, and finished goods.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global quantum dot sensor market was accounted for $197.7 million in 2020, and is projected to garner $539.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for energy-efficient consumer electronics and surge in need for improved sensor technologies have boosted the global quantum dot sensor market. However, slow adoption and inconsistent size coupled with the instability of quantum dots hinder the market. On the contrary, penetration of futuristic quantum dot applications is expected to unlock lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected the semiconductor and electronics industries as major electronics manufacturing hubs have been temporarily shut down.

Moreover, the prolonged lockdown across several countries disrupted the supply chain and created shortage of materials, components, and finished goods.





The report segments the global quantum dot sensor market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the resistance strain type segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the piezoresistive type segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the surveillance cameras segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the smartphones & laptops segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The global quantum dot sensor market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The global quantum dot sensor market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Nanoco Group PLC, Apple Inc. (InVisage Technologies Inc.), Merck Group, Samsung Group (QD Vision), NN-Labs, Ocean NanoTech, LLC, Teradyne Inc., OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Nanosys, and Quantum Solutions.

