Global Pretzel Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Forecast, Analysis Report 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pretzel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pretzel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

A pretzel is a baked snack which is characterized by a twisted-knot shape. It is usually prepared using wheat flour dough along with other ingredients including yeast, sugar, salt, vegetable oil, corn starch and water. It is widely available in the market in hard and soft varieties with a shiny, brown outer surface. Salt is the most common seasoning on pretzels, while other seasonings include cheese, sugar, chocolates and nuts. These snacks are gaining popularity among consumers as they are relatively lower in calories as compared to potato-based snacks. Consequently, they have emerged as a preferred snacking option in many countries across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Pretzel Market Trends:

Busy schedule in today’s globalized world has created a high dependency on convenience foods including pretzels. Furthermore, owing to growing health-consciousness among consumers across the globe, manufacturers are launching cholesterol- and gluten-free variants of pretzels containing non-GMO whole grain flour. Additionally, the introduction of a variety of exotic flavors including mocha, banana, garlic, barbecue, honey mustard, and bacon and cheddar caters to the diversified tastes of consumers, thus boosting the product sales.

Furthermore, the distribution of these snacks through online retail channels has provided a thrust to the market since these channels offer enhanced convenience and better price points for a vast range of products. Other factors influencing the product demand include rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization.

Global Pretzel Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Johnson Auntie Anne’s

Boulder Brands

ConAgra Foods

Frito-Lay

Herr Foods

Intersnack

J & J Snacks

Mars

Mr. Pretzel

Old Dutch Foods

Philly Pretzel Factory

Pretzels Inc.

Market Breakup by Content:

Salted Pretzels

Unsalted Pretzels

Market Breakup by Type:

Hard

Soft

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bags

Boxes

Containers

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

