Global Pretzel Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Forecast, Analysis Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pretzel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pretzel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
A pretzel is a baked snack which is characterized by a twisted-knot shape. It is usually prepared using wheat flour dough along with other ingredients including yeast, sugar, salt, vegetable oil, corn starch and water. It is widely available in the market in hard and soft varieties with a shiny, brown outer surface. Salt is the most common seasoning on pretzels, while other seasonings include cheese, sugar, chocolates and nuts. These snacks are gaining popularity among consumers as they are relatively lower in calories as compared to potato-based snacks. Consequently, they have emerged as a preferred snacking option in many countries across the globe.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Pretzel Market Trends:
Busy schedule in today’s globalized world has created a high dependency on convenience foods including pretzels. Furthermore, owing to growing health-consciousness among consumers across the globe, manufacturers are launching cholesterol- and gluten-free variants of pretzels containing non-GMO whole grain flour. Additionally, the introduction of a variety of exotic flavors including mocha, banana, garlic, barbecue, honey mustard, and bacon and cheddar caters to the diversified tastes of consumers, thus boosting the product sales.
Furthermore, the distribution of these snacks through online retail channels has provided a thrust to the market since these channels offer enhanced convenience and better price points for a vast range of products. Other factors influencing the product demand include rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization.
Global Pretzel Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Johnson Auntie Anne’s
Boulder Brands
ConAgra Foods
Frito-Lay
Herr Foods
Intersnack
J & J Snacks
Mars
Mr. Pretzel
Old Dutch Foods
Philly Pretzel Factory
Pretzels Inc.
Market Breakup by Content:
Salted Pretzels
Unsalted Pretzels
Market Breakup by Type:
Hard
Soft
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
Bags
Boxes
Containers
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
