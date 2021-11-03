Mylk Labs Launches New Flavor of Nut-Free Oatmeal

One of the nation’s fastest-growing companies has unveiled a new product flavor.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's an adage that says, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day." Thanks to the launch of Mylk Labs' new flavor of gluten-free oatmeal, people will now be able to boost their energy levels and alertness while also providing their bodies with a variety of essential nutrients required for good health.

"We are very excited about our first new flavor in over a year - Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal Cup," said Mylk Labs CEO Grace Cheng. "It's another nut-free one and one of the most highly requested flavors from customers."

Mylk Labs, a woman-owned business, only uses clean ingredients that you'd find in Mother Nature's Garden—all-natural, non-GMO, whole grain, vegan, and free from gluten, refined sugars, and artificial additives. The company's ultimate goal is to provide rewarding, wholesome food through real ingredients that everyone can enjoy.

Mylk Labs' decision to launch the Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal Cup could prove to have perfect timing. According to research, oatmeal has many health benefits, including weight loss, lowering blood sugar levels, reduced risk of heart disease, and more.

Cheng, who has been eating oatmeal every morning, and has a passion for healthy living and good food, explained that her goal with Mylk Labs is to always share her own bowl of warmth and happiness with the world.

"When customers tell me how much they love the oats, it makes it all worth it because if I can make their lives just a bit easier, healthier, and tastier, my job is done," said Cheng.

Regarding how customers rate the company's products, one customer said, "This is the only oatmeal my family and I prefer to eat. Don't confuse this product for the standard 'instant' oatmeal you may find on the shelf. It's nothing like those. This is greatness all on its own."

A second customer added, "Love, love, love Mylk oatmeal. It's hands-down best on the market. Not only easy and convenient, but so delicious. Full of natural flavors, filling, and low in calories. I eat a different flavor every day, and it's one of the highlights of my day. Highly recommend."

But that's not all. A third customer revealed, "I have eaten oatmeal every morning of my life for the last ten years. I believe that I have actually tried 50 different cups, recipes, or brands. This is the best. Even the packaging is the best. Trust me when I tell you the price is good. I have paid exactly twice this much for oatmeal cups. This is a quality product through and through. Give it a try. I'm sure you'll love it."

About Mylk Labs

Our mission at Mylk Labs is to share wholesome food that nourishes and fuels the body without compromising flavor, nutrition, or convenience.

