Air Curtain Market Size Is Likely To Reach Valuation of around USD 2.3 billion by 2028 – Reports and Data

Increasing demand for high-quality energy-efficient systems and rising awareness about reducing Co2 emissions to drive market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air curtain market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.6 % over the forecast period. Major factors driving air curtain market revenue growth include increasing demand for high-quality energy-efficient systems in various industrial sectors. Expanding commercial and industrial usage of air curtains to separate areas of different temperatures will drive market growth.

An air curtain is a device that insulates a room or structure from the effects of ambient temperature by directing a uniform stream of heated or unheated directed air through an open doorway. Because of its advantages, air curtains are frequently employed in the commercial and industrial sectors. They're commonly employed in commercial, industrial, and other niche applications (such as mechanised biological waste treatment and incineration plants). Usually found in the downward-facing blower fans that are installed over the building's entrances or in the spaces that are conditioned at different temperatures.

The market for air curtains is expected to rise due to rising demand for high-quality energy-efficient products and increased customer awareness. The market for air curtains is benefiting from increased awareness of energy efficiency. Furthermore, the key driver for the market is the increase in commercial construction activity, particularly in developing economies such as China and India. However, low-quality installation and design may operate as a stumbling block to market expansion.

Some major companies operating in the market include Panasonic, Mars Air Systems, Systemair, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Powered Aire Inc., Rosenberg, 2VV s.r.o., Berner, Teplomash, Nedfon, Envirotec, Biddle, Theodoor, Airtecnics, GREE, S&P, Aleco, Ying Ge Shi, TPI Corporation, Teddington France, Stavoklima, Thermoscreens, Tornado, and Novovent.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Based on type, the global air curtain market is segmented into < 1000mm, 1000mm-1500mm, 1500mm–2000mm and > 2000mm. The 1000mm–1500mm segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share throughout the forecast period.

• The global air curtain market is segmented into re-circulating air curtains and non-re-circulating air curtains based on product. The non-re-circulating air curtains segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to favorable features such as easy deployment, less expensive, and low maintenance costs.

• Based on end use, the global air curtain market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and others. The commercial segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028.

• The air curtain market in North America is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028.

• Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing deployment of air curtains in various sectors, rising consumer awareness about energy-efficient solutions, rising investments in research and development activities, and emergence of new entrants in the market in the region are some key factors augmenting demand for air curtains.

This report offers historical data points and forecasts and revenue growth at a global, regional, and country-level, and provides analysis, industry trends, and consumption pattern details for each region, major country, and segment from 2018 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the air curtain market based on type, products, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• < 1000mm

• 1000mm-1500mm

• 1500mm-2000mm

• >2000mm

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Re-circulating Air Curtain

• Non Re-circulating Air Curtain

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Air Curtain Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

