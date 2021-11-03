Infection Surveillance Services Market Size Expected to Reach $1,724.22 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5%

Surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Infection Surveillance Services Market by Offering (Software and Services), Infection Type (Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Academic Institutes, and Long-term Care Facilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Technological advancements, surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. However, high cost of software associated with infection surveillance solutions hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging markets and developments in the healthcare industry present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global Infection Surveillance Services Market generated $407.06 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $1.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Infection Surveillance Services Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Infection Surveillance Services Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Infection Surveillance Services Market growth.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global infection surveillance services market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the long-term care facilities segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

