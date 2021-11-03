Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anesthesia CO2 absorbent market size is expected to reach USD 122.0 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving the market revenue growth are increasing cases of chronic and infectious conditions, rising number of fatal accidents, growing number of surgical procedures, and increasing usage of advanced anesthetic tools and devices. Rise in geriatric population worldwide and growing prevalence of neurological conditions, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory diseases, which require surgical intervention are some other major factors responsible for the global market growth. Rising demand for anesthesia disposables and stringent regulations regarding the use of anesthetic drugs and equipment further bolster market growth to a significant extent. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, and several other regulatory bodies have imposed certain safety guidelines for the use of anesthesia disposables.

CO2 absorbents are primarily used during anesthesia administration to absorb the exhaled gases. CO2 absorbent formulations are used to minimize anesthetic waste by reducing the flow of fresh gas to closed-circuit conditions. These absorbents contain strong bases of potassium hydroxide and sodium hydroxide that help obtain labile protons from anesthetic molecules to carbon monoxide (CO). However, CO2 absorbents such as Amsorb and various others do not contain potassium hydroxide and sodium hydroxide, and, as a result, they do not produce carbon monoxide by reacting with inhaled agents.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Armstrong Medical Ltd., Drager Medical GmbH, CareFusion, Smiths Medical Inc., Allied Healthcare, Micropore Technologies, Molecular Products Group Plc, Intersurgical, Thomasnet, and SCL International, among others.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Based on product type, the global anesthesia CO2 absorbent market is segmented into soda lime, medisorb, dragersorb, amsorb, litholyme, and others. The amsorb segment is forecast to register a steady CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period mainly due to the significant role of the product in preventing the formation of toxic products when exposed to volatile anesthetic agents. Advancements in absorbent formulations and increasing preference for amsorb for use in anesthesia administration further drive revenue growth of this segment.

• The hospital end-use segment dominated other end-use segments in terms of revenue in the global anesthesia CO2 absorbent market in 2020 and is expected to register fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Increasing availability of well-resourced and well-equipped operating rooms in hospitals, presence of skilled healthcare professionals, increasing hospital admissions for surgeries, and rising demand for favorable health coverage plans and policies are the key factors accountable for the growth of this segment.

• Among regions, the North America anesthesia CO2 absorbent market accounted for the largest market in 2020. Increasing volumes of surgeries in the region, rising incidences of road mishaps, growing geriatric populace, and increasing medical tourism are the primary factors fueling the North America market growth. The Asia Pacific anesthesia CO2 absorbent market is expected to register the robust revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, mainly due to the region’s rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure.

For the purpose of this report, the global anesthesia CO2 absorbent market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, form, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Soda Lime

• Medisorb

• Dragersorb

• Amsorb

• Litholyme

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Traditional

• Premium

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Granular Form

• Powered Form

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

