Cyclohexanone Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 12.88 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Cyclohexanone Market Size – USD 9.62 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Trends – The growing investments on R&D in textile production technology.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing consumption of Cyclohexanone in textile as well as printing and dying industry is expected to drive the market.

A new report titled global Cyclohexanone Market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The global Cyclohexanone market is forecast to reach USD 12.88 Billion by 2027. Cyclohexanone is a colorless organic compound slightly soluble in water and has a pleasant odor to it, which is similar to acetone. The compound is lighter than water, and its fumes are heavier than air. It is formed by oxidizing cyclohexane in the presence of cobalt as a catalyst, which results in a mixture called ketone alcohol oil.

The application of nylon in the making of automotive and transportation components is expected to impact the growth of the market significantly. Nylon is preferred in automotive applications, owing to its moldability, exceptional mechanical properties, and ease of secondary processing comprising vibration welding, a crucial process for manufacturing intake manifolds. Moreover, nylon is also used in the production of underhood parts, a vital application area in fuel systems.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Cyclohexanone market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Cyclohexanone market.

Key participants include Dow Chemicals, Domo Chemicals, Innova Corporate, Shreeji Chemicals, Arihant Chemicals, BASF SE, Exxonmobil Corporation, Versalis SPA, and Asahi Kasei Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest,

Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material that can be changed into the shape of fibers and films. Nylon Fibers are synthetic fibers made of nylon, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses.

The continuous growth of the apparel industry, ropes, cordage, home textile materials, carpets, rugs, tire cords, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few are expected to drive the demand of the market throughout the forecast period.

Cyclohexanone is hazardous to humans, and its inhalation, oral consumption, and dermal exposure may cause health hazards due to its acute toxicity and flammable nature. The health hazard associated with the product is low and is considered safe for the environment.

The market in Europe is driven by France, Germany, UK, and Italy. These countries are registering substantial growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for adhesives in the automobile sector due to their friction reduction and overheating is likely to drive the demand in the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Cyclohexanone market on the basis of applications, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Applications Outlook

Nylon Production

Solvent

End-Use Outlook

Textile Industry

Printing and Dying Industry

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook

Distributor

Wholesale

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

