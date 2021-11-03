Submit Release
Traffic pattern shift on Kuhio Highway in Kilauea, starts Wed. Nov. 3

Posted on Nov 2, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of a traffic pattern shift on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in Kilauea that starts tomorrow. As of Wed. Nov. 3, paving work is moving north and northbound (Hanalei-bound) motorists will no longer be detoured at Koolau Road, necessitating a return to the alternating traffic pattern in the available open lane of Kuhio Highway.

The paving project, rescheduled to take place during daytime hours due to shearwater fledgling season, is necessary to preserve Kuhio Highway and avoid costly reconstruction and further delays. The paving work also helps us meet our federal budget and funding goals, without which future HDOT road and bridge projects might be postponed or cancelled.

Work hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Friday through the end of November, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

