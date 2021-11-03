Propionic Acid Market Sales, Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

Reports And Data

Propionic Acid Market Size – USD 1.00 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Trends – The rising demand for Propionic Acid in the pharmaceutical sector

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of the Food sector, the increasing demand for personal care products, and the growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in boosting the Propionic Acid market. The Global Propionic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2027. Propionic acid [PA] is a carboxylic acid that is present naturally in various dairy products at a low level. PA also occurs ubiquitously along with other short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) in the gastrointestinal tract of mammals and humans as an end-product of the microbial digestion of carbohydrates. PA has important physiological activity in animals, which is resulting in its growing demand in the pharmaceutical sector. It is widely used as an antifungal agent in food. It inhibits the growth of some bacteria and mold at the levels between 0.1 and 1% by weight. Due to the mentioned factor, most PA produced is consumed as a preservative for bother food and feed for human consumption. Monensin is mixed to cattle feed to cattle feed to support propionibacteria over acetic acid producers in the rumen. The incorporation of monensin results in producing less carbon dioxide and enhanced feed conversion. This application, i.e., use in animal feed accounts for more than half of the global production of PA. Another mentionable use of PA is as a privative in baked goods that uses the calcium and sodium salts. In the USA, EU, New Zealand, and Australia, it is approved for use as a food additive PA is listed by its E number E280 or INS number (280).

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to, high demand for personal care products, strong application of PA in the food sector, which are supporting the growth of the market in this region.

The Propionic Acid market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Propionic Acid market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Manufacturing Process Outlook

Hydrocarboxylation of ethylene

Oxidation of propionaldehyde

Application Outlook

Animal Feed and Food Preservatives

Herbicides

Cellulose Acetate Propionate

Calcium, Ammonium, and Sodium Salts

Plasticizers

Others

End-user Outlook

Agriculture

Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Manufacturing Process, the Oxidation of propionaldehyde segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 30.0% of the market in 2018. The growth rate witnessed by the Oxidation of propionaldehyde segment is attributed to its benefits like in the availability of manganese or cobalt salts the reaction proceeds rapidly at temperatures as mild as 40–50 °C, which is resulting in its growing popularity contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Application, the Animal Feed and Food Preservatives segment held the largest market share of more than 50.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Animal Feed and Food Preservatives segment is attributed to the high demand for PA in animal feed, which is a part of agriculture, which contributes to the market share held by this segment. In the application in animal feed, it is used either as ammonium salt or directly due to its ability in inhibiting the growth of certain bacteria.

In regards to End-user, the Pharmaceutical segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 6.0% of the market by 2027. Expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and applicability of PA and direct calcium or sodium salts formulations as an antibacterial food additive preservative in food for human consumption feed and pharmaceutical products like vaginal cream preparations contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

