Gold Coast start-up digital marketing agency, Busy Fox, is open for business
Digital marketing agency focusing on customer success and delivering high-performance professional results.GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Gold Coast start-up digital marketing agency, Busy Fox, is open for business, with the aim of providing a range of SEO services for their Australian customers, as well as for international businesses. By looking to create a digital solution for everyone, their range of services could be right for your digital marketing needs, no matter where around the globe you are based.
With a focus on success, theirs has come from being customer-orientated, dedicated to meeting their customer requirements. They deliver high-performance professional results with all of the professionalism of a digital marketing agency that you would expect.
Busy Fox Services
SEO (or Search engine optimisation) can cover a range of things, but it is something that is necessary for any business with an online platform. By embracing SEO, it will help your business to stay ahead of competitors. People are looking for business online all day, every day, and if you’re not making your business visible online, then you will be missing out. If you’re not on the first page of results, then you won’t be able to maximise your business potential.
Busy Fox specialise in local SEO services, eCommerce SEO, and International SEO, which are all methods of getting your business seen where you are, with an approach to help to boost online sales, if applicable. The methods that they take for these services include:
On and off-page website optimisation
Content marketing through content writing for your website
Link building to increase website ratings
Local presence management through Google My Business and local citations
Full Package Management
Bust Fox offers a full management package for your digital marketing, where your SEO is taken care of, as well as anything from social media marketing to web development. Simple online projects such as website development and website set up can be taken care of for you, right up to more complex digital marketing solutions. Whether it be looking for top-end solutions for your online platforms to complete management of it, they are a start-up with the skills and experience that your business might need.
Social media management
They can help you to manage and target the social media accounts of your business. This can include daily posts, tracking success of campaigns, and creating social media content.
Copywriting
For all of your content marketing, Busy Fox takes care of a variety of content writing services. This can be blog posts for your websites, articles for other sites, press releases, product descriptions, landing pages, and so on, all optimised to help your site get to the top of Google.
Design and Branding
Busy fox design websites to business cards, all to help businesses with a unique and individual style.
Website Development
When you have a website up and running, you need it to run smoothly. Tasks like fixing errors are something you won’t need to think about, as well as getting the help that you need to take your website to the next level.
