Sinus Dilation Devices Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026
IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Sinus dilation, or balloon sinuplasty, represents a minimally invasive procedure for opening blocked sinus passages, allowing adequate airflow, and restoring natural drainage. It depends on various implantable devices to enhance the patency of sinus openings, administer local medication, reduce postoperative inflammation, etc. Sinus dilation devices aid in quick recovery, and they are preferred over conventional sinus devices to treat chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) refractory across the globe. Additionally, they can be combined with other techniques for patients with major inflammation in the ethmoid or other sinuses. Presently, numerous devices integrated with microsensors also determine device position during surgeries.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sinus-dilation-devices-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The rising incidences of nasal polyps, allergic rhinitis, deviated septum, facial bone abnormalities, cleft palate, swollen adenoids, etc., are driving the sinus dilation devices market. Furthermore, the growing risk among children of developing acute bronchitis is leading to the elevating concerns of parents regarding their children's health, thereby propelling the demand for sinus dilation surgeries. In addition to this, the escalating number of patients with tumors, diabetes, ciliary dyskinesia, Kartagener syndrome, cystic fibrosis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the shifting preferences towards minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) over conventional open surgeries are also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the expanding geriatric population, the improving healthcare infrastructures, and the introduction of novel product variants, are expected to fuel the sinus dilation devices market over the forecasted period.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sinus-dilation-devices-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation)
Dalent Medical
Innaccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Intersect ENT Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
Medtronic plc
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd
Olympus Corporation
Sinusys Corporation
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Sinus Dilation Devices Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, procedure, patient type and end use industry.
Breakup by Product:
Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices
Sinus Implants
Handheld Instruments
Endoscopes
Others
Breakup by Procedure:
Standalone
Hybrid
Breakup by Patient Type:
Adult
Pediatric
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Related Reports of IMARC Group:
Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-glassware-plasticware-market
Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/artificial-heart-lung-machine-market
Rotary Pump Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rotary-pump-market
Dark Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dark-chocolate-market
LED Bulb Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-bulb-manufacturing-plant
Biocatalyst Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biocatalyst-market
Pigeon Pea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-pigeon-pea-processing-plant
Airborne ISR Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airborne-isr-market
Window Shutters Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/window-shutters-market
Stepper System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stepper-system-market
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here