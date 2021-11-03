Submit Release
PennDOT Reopens Allentown Road Bridge over Butter Creek in West Rockhill Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reopened the bridge carrying Allentown Road over Butter Creek in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County following repair of the pipe arch bridge footers that were damaged from Tropical Storm Ida.   

PennDOT's contractor reinforced and underpinned the ground beneath the support footers to safely reopen the bridge to traffic today.

Built in 1908, the single-span arch deck bridge is 19 feet long, 18 feet wide and carries approximately 7,006 vehicles per day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

