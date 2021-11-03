PennDOT Reopens Allentown Road Bridge over Butter Creek in West Rockhill Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reopened the bridge carrying Allentown Road over Butter Creek in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County following repair of the pipe arch bridge footers that were damaged from Tropical Storm Ida.

PennDOT's contractor reinforced and underpinned the ground beneath the support footers to safely reopen the bridge to traffic today.

Built in 1908, the single-span arch deck bridge is 19 feet long, 18 feet wide and carries approximately 7,006 vehicles per day.

