Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,400 in the last 365 days.

DHHL News Release: Waimānalo Sewer Line Flushing Scheduled

Posted on Nov 2, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Waimānalo, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Underground Services, Inc., is scheduled to flush the underground sewer line below Puha Street in Waimānalo, Oʻahu beginning on Monday, November 15, 2021. Work is anticipated to be completed in two to three days.

Crews will be on-site and working within the roadway during daylight hours, as a result, area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels. There is no anticipated impact on daily operations of individual systems.

These efforts are part of DHHL’s process to turn over the operations and maintenance responsibility of Oʻahu sewer lines to the City and County of Honolulu.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

You just read:

DHHL News Release: Waimānalo Sewer Line Flushing Scheduled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.