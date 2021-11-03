Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,400 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige signs Executive Order 21-08

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed an Executive Order No. 21-08 today to address Statewide Limits for Social Gatherings, Restaurants, Bars, Social Establishments, and Gyms.

The Executive Order specifies that indoor activity at restaurants, bars and social establishments must continue to require that patrons remain seated with their party, maintain six feet of distance between groups, do not mingle, and wear masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

Under Executive Order 21-08, outdoor activity at restaurants, bars and social establishments is no longer subject to these restrictions.

The Executive Order specifies that the capacity for all indoor high-risk activities, sets indoor capacity at 50%, unless the county implements a policy requiring vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 48 hours, in which case, there is no capacity limit. This includes gyms, as well as bars, restaurants, and social establishments.

The Executive Order is effective Nov. 12, 2021.

 

# # #

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige signs Executive Order 21-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.