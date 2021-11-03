Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige to participate in COP26 climate conference
HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige leaves for Glasgow, Scotland tomorrow to attend the COP26 climate conference in progress, starting on Saturday, Nov. 6 (Glasgow time). World leaders, including President Joe Biden are participating in the climate conference, which began on Oct. 31.
Gov. Ige will join heads of state, climate experts and others for perhaps the most consequential climate conference since the adoption of the Paris Agreement. COP26 will focus on accelerating progress toward achieving the goals set in the Paris Agreement. Gov. Ige is scheduled to participate in about 10 events over six days. They include panel discussions and speaking engagements at a variety of COP26 events such as Mobilizing Global State and Regional Leadership on Net Zero Ambition. Gov. Ige will also be sharing Hawaiʻi’s success with the Hawaiʻi Clean Energy Initiative – achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.
Governor Ige’s COP26 Schedule:
Glasgow dates
Gov. Ige’s participation is highlighted.
*Indicates Gov. Ige is speaking at this event.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Mobilizing Global State and Regional Leadership on Net Zero Ambition* Panel discussion and Q&A with audience Organisers: Holyrood Magazine (Scotland)
Speakers: Gov. David Ige, Minister Tapia, Basque Country, and senior leaders from Nesta Scotland
Theme: Non-state actors, net zero and climate action
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Under2 Co-Chairs & Steering Group Meeting*
Under2 Coalition 2021 General Assembly* Net Zero Panel
Opening remarks: Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, Scotland
Moderator: Joan MacNaughton, Chair, Climate Group
Panelists:
- David Ige, Governor, Hawaii
- Arantxa Tapia, Minister for Economic Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Basque Country
- Marília Carvalho de Melo, State Secretary for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Minas Gerais
___________________________________________________________________
Global Subnational High-Impact Action Announcement Event* Organizers: US Climate Alliance and Under2 Coalition Participants: Governors Ige, Pritzker, Grisham, Brown, Inslee + state & regional leaders from Maharashtra (India), Emilia-Romagna (Italy), Jeju (S Korea), Basque (Spain), Pernambuco (Brazil), and U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry (invited).
Theme: Leadership governors have shown new climate actions and commitments that are being announced.
__________________________________________________________________
Bilateral meeting – Jeju* Acting Governor Koo Man-sub
___________________________________________________________________
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Under2: States and Regions in the Climate Decade* co-hosted by the Scottish Government and the Welsh Government
Fireside: Role of states and regions in the climate decade Participants:
- Elly Schlein, Vice President, Emilia Romagna
- David Ige, Governor, Hawaii
- Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment, Maharashtra
Moderated by Tim Ash Vie, Director of the Under2 Coalition Secretariat, Climate Group
___________________________________________________________________
TCR-CAR Press Conference*
- U.S Governors Unite on Climate Action and a Net-Zero Future
Participating Governors: Brown, Ige, Inslee, Pritzker
_________________________________________________________________
U.S. Dept. of Energy Panel w/ Dep. Sec. David Turk*
U.S. Climate Alliance governors and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk highlight the progress made in meeting the moment with respect to climate action.
-
Participants:
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown
- Hawai’i Gov. David Ige
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
- U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David M. Turk
- Gretna (LA) Mayor Belinda Constant
- Greenville (MS) Mayor Errick Simmons
__________________________________________________________________
Governors’ dinner with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy
__________________________________________________________________
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
A State-Federal Partnership for a Net-Zero Future Event*
Panel discussion on how the U.S. can secure a net-zero future, safeguard public health, and drive economic growth across multiple industries through a strong, sustained state-federal partnership.
Organizers: US Climate Alliance and US Federal Government
Participants:
-
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown
- Hawai’i Gov. David Ige
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
- Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides (moderator)
- U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan
__________________________________________________________________
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
The Climate Registry Delegate Briefing*
___________________________________________________________________
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Cities Regions & Built Environment Day* Panel discussion 1: Creating a fairer future: Cities and regions enable the just transition to 1.5-degree living. Interventions to focus on circular economy, building resilience, and fostering just transition in critical sectors.
Moderator: David Miller, C40
Speakers:
- Minna Arve, Mayor of Turku, Finland, ICLEI Vice President
- William Peduto, Mayor of Pittsburgh, USA, ICLEI USA board member
- David Ige, Governor, State of Hawai’i, USA
- Claudio Castro, Mayor of Renca, Chile (TBC)
- Pamela Escobar Vargas, youth activist and member of the C40 Global Youth & Mayors Forum
- Mohamed Boudra, the President of UCLG and President of the Moroccan Association of Mayors
___________________________________________________________________
The Climate Registry Official Side Event: North American Climate Leadership and Strategies on the Road to Net Zero* Sub-national action is essential to decarbonize the global economy and meet the Paris Agreement goals. Innovative leaders from the U.S. and Mexico will highlight policies, practices and partnerships that are driving results on the road to net zero.
__________________________________________________________________
Gov Ige one-on-one interview w/ Amy Holm
The COP26 conference concludes on Nov. 12.
Gov. Ige will be attending COP26 with two members of his cabinet (DLNR Chair Suzanne Case and State Energy Office Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn). Also accompanying the governor is one staff member and security personnel.
Attorney General Claire Connors will serve as acting governor while Gov. Ige is traveling. Lt. Gov. Josh Green will assume the role of acting governor upon his return to Hawaiʻi on Nov. 11. Gov. Ige returns from Scotland on Saturday, Nov. 13.
# # #