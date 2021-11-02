DHHL News Release: Waimānalo Sewer Line Flushing Scheduled

Newsroom Posted on Nov 2, 2021 in Latest News

(Waimānalo, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Underground Services, Inc., is scheduled to flush the underground sewer line below Puha Street in Waimānalo, Oʻahu beginning on Monday, November 15, 2021. Work is anticipated to be completed in two to three days.

Crews will be on-site and working within the roadway during daylight hours, as a result, area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels. There is no anticipated impact on daily operations of individual systems.

These efforts are part of DHHL’s process to turn over the operations and maintenance responsibility of Oʻahu sewer lines to the City and County of Honolulu.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

