Office of the Governor News Release: State of Hawaiʻi aligns with federal international travel requirements

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaiʻi will welcome international travelers under the new federal requirements starting next Monday, Nov. 8.

Direct International Travel to Hawaiʻi

Starting Nov. 8

  • NON-U.S. citizens traveling directly to Hawaiʻi from an international destination must present BOTH a vaccination records AND a negative COVID-19 test result (NAAT or antigen) within three days of boarding a flight to the United States.
  • U.S. citizens flying directly to Hawaiʻi from an international destination have two options:
    • Provide proof of vaccination OR
    • Provide proof of negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding flight to U.S.

There will be no additional State of Hawaiʻi requirements for passengers flying directly into Hawaiʻi from an international destination. The airlines will screen passengers prior to their departure to the U.S. If foreign passengers fail to meet BOTH requirements and if U.S. citizens fail to meet ONE of the two requirements, they will not be allowed to board the flight. Once in Hawaiʻi, the CDC will conduct compliance checks.

Note: Tests do NOT have to be done with Trusted Travel Partners under the new international federal requirements, but they  MUST be done with a Trusted Travel Partner for unvaccinated domestic travel.

Non-Direct International Travel to Hawaiʻi

Starting Nov. 8

International passengers entering the U.S. from another state or territory will be treated as domestic travelers when entering the State of Hawaiʻi. The Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program remains in place for domestic travelers.

Current Safe Travels Hawaiʻi requirements for domestic travelers include:

    • Creating a Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account on a digital device
    • Entering trip details
    • Filling out a health form, and
    • Attesting that all information is correct.

Currently, travelers may bypass the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine in one of two ways:

1) Upload a vaccination document; or

2) Upload a negative NAAT test result.

      • The test must be taken by a Trusted Travel Partner (TTP) within 72 hours of departure for the State of Hawaiʻi.

Also, beginning on Nov. 8, the State of Hawaiʻi, in alignment with the federal government, will accept vaccines approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization. A list of currently accepted vaccines is posted on the CDC’s website.

“Thanks to the people of Hawaiʻi for their patience and for taking  precautions to keep our communities safe. Our state continues to see one of the lowest incidences of COVID-19 and death rates related to the virus. As more and more people are vaccinated, we are moving to ease pandemic mitigation measures – including travel restrictions — in a way that ensures the health and safety of our communities,” said Gov. Ige.

 

