Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige to participate in COP26 climate conference

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige leaves for Glasgow, Scotland tomorrow to attend the COP26 climate conference in progress, starting on Saturday, Nov. 6 (Glasgow time). World leaders, including President Joe Biden are participating in the climate conference, which began on Oct. 31.

Gov. Ige will join heads of state, climate experts and others for perhaps the most consequential climate conference since the adoption of the Paris Agreement. COP26 will focus on accelerating progress toward achieving the goals set in the Paris Agreement. Gov. Ige is scheduled to participate in about 10 events over six days. They include panel discussions and speaking engagements at a variety of COP26 events such as Mobilizing Global State and Regional Leadership on Net Zero Ambition. Gov. Ige will also be sharing Hawaiʻi’s success with the Hawaiʻi Clean Energy Initiative – achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.

Governor Ige’s COP26 Schedule:

Glasgow dates

Gov. Ige’s participation is highlighted.

*Indicates Gov. Ige is speaking at this event.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Mobilizing Global State and Regional Leadership on Net Zero Ambition* Panel discussion and Q&A with audience Organisers: Holyrood Magazine (Scotland)

Speakers: Gov. David Ige, Minister Tapia, Basque Country, and senior leaders from Nesta Scotland

Theme: Non-state actors, net zero and climate action

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Under2 Co-Chairs & Steering Group Meeting*

Under2 Coalition 2021 General Assembly* Net Zero Panel

Opening remarks: Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, Scotland

Moderator: Joan MacNaughton, Chair, Climate Group

Panelists:

David Ige, Governor, Hawaii

Arantxa Tapia, Minister for Economic Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Basque Country

Marília Carvalho de Melo, State Secretary for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Minas Gerais

Global Subnational High-Impact Action Announcement Event* Organizers: US Climate Alliance and Under2 Coalition Participants: Governors Ige, Pritzker, Grisham, Brown, Inslee + state & regional leaders from Maharashtra (India), Emilia-Romagna (Italy), Jeju (S Korea), Basque (Spain), Pernambuco (Brazil), and U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry (invited).

Theme: Leadership governors have shown new climate actions and commitments that are being announced.

Bilateral meeting – Jeju* Acting Governor Koo Man-sub

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Under2: States and Regions in the Climate Decade* co-hosted by the Scottish Government and the Welsh Government

Fireside: Role of states and regions in the climate decade Participants:

Elly Schlein, Vice President, Emilia Romagna

David Ige, Governor, Hawaii

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment, Maharashtra

Moderated by Tim Ash Vie, Director of the Under2 Coalition Secretariat, Climate Group

TCR-CAR Press Conference*

U.S Governors Unite on Climate Action and a Net-Zero Future

Participating Governors: Brown, Ige, Inslee, Pritzker

U.S. Dept. of Energy Panel w/ Dep. Sec. David Turk*

U.S. Climate Alliance governors and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk highlight the progress made in meeting the moment with respect to climate action.

Participants : Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Hawai’i Gov. David Ige Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David M. Turk Gretna (LA) Mayor Belinda Constant Greenville (MS) Mayor Errick Simmons

Governors’ dinner with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

A State-Federal Partnership for a Net-Zero Future Event*

Panel discussion on how the U.S. can secure a net-zero future, safeguard public health, and drive economic growth across multiple industries through a strong, sustained state-federal partnership.

Organizers: US Climate Alliance and US Federal Government

Participants :

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Hawai’i Gov. David Ige Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides (moderator) U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

The Climate Registry Delegate Briefing*

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Cities Regions & Built Environment Day* Panel discussion 1: Creating a fairer future: Cities and regions enable the just transition to 1.5-degree living. Interventions to focus on circular economy, building resilience, and fostering just transition in critical sectors.

Moderator: David Miller, C40

Speakers:

Minna Arve, Mayor of Turku, Finland, ICLEI Vice President William Peduto, Mayor of Pittsburgh, USA, ICLEI USA board member David Ige, Governor, State of Hawai’i, USA Claudio Castro, Mayor of Renca, Chile (TBC) Pamela Escobar Vargas, youth activist and member of the C40 Global Youth & Mayors Forum Mohamed Boudra, the President of UCLG and President of the Moroccan Association of Mayors

The Climate Registry Official Side Event: North American Climate Leadership and Strategies on the Road to Net Zero* Sub-national action is essential to decarbonize the global economy and meet the Paris Agreement goals. Innovative leaders from the U.S. and Mexico will highlight policies, practices and partnerships that are driving results on the road to net zero.

Gov Ige one-on-one interview w/ Amy Holm

The COP26 conference concludes on Nov. 12.

Gov. Ige will be attending COP26 with two members of his cabinet (DLNR Chair Suzanne Case and State Energy Office Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn). Also accompanying the governor is one staff member and security personnel.

Attorney General Claire Connors will serve as acting governor while Gov. Ige is traveling. Lt. Gov. Josh Green will assume the role of acting governor upon his return to Hawaiʻi on Nov. 11. Gov. Ige returns from Scotland on Saturday, Nov. 13.

