Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:50 am, the suspects parked their vehicle next to the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects approached the victim while brandishing a handgun. The suspect took property from the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle while the suspect vehicle followed. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as black four door 2021 Kia Sportage with Maryland temporary tags.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

