Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 block of 46th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 1200 block of 46th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:20 am, the suspect was in the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. When the victim confronted the suspect, a struggle ensued and the suspect fled to a waiting vehicle. The second suspect in the waiting vehicle brandished a handgun then both suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle, which is possibly a newer model Nissan Altima, were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

