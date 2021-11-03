NVBDC’s got a lil’ bit of country, a lil’ bit of rock’n roll, lots of Jazz, R&B and a lot of soul at Vets Night Out
Vets Night Out, November 3, 2021 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Eastern); honoring our Veterans by providing a virtual "Night out on the town" they won't forget!
Don't miss the chance to be selected for one of NVBDC's Vets Night Out give-aways, register before it is too late.
On November 3rd from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. NVBDC is hosting Vets Night Out.
Vets’ Night Out is our way to thank everyone for their participation in our national matchmaking conference. We invite all of you to share the experience and celebrate with us. We hope that you join us from home and a have your favorite beverage close by.
"With a lot of back-and-forth decisions, we decided that our traditional Vets Night Out was going to be virtual. Out of respect to anyone wanting to join in on the fun, we felt it was important to have the Vets Night Out and not force a cancellation decision," said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC has put together a line-up that reaches everyone. With a little bit of country, a little bit of rock’n roll and an added touch of hip-hop and Jazz, we have you covered!
Keith King, Founder and CEO, NVBDC, will kick-off the night as our Master of Ceremony. First up in the cue is Richard Aaron. Does that last name sound familiar? Because it should, he is the nephew of legendary Hank Aaron. Richard is the Founder and CEO of Seer Media Group and carries on his uncle’s tradition of sophistication and dedication to his industry. Over the past 35 years, Richard has worked with an impressive variety of artists, singers, song writers, producers, and record executives to shape and transform existing talent from something good into something of greatness. Richard will open with a reflection of his uncle’s legacy and set the tone for our evening’s event with Faith, Hope, and Love.
It couldn’t be more appropriate to bring up our next artist, Kimmie Horne, legacy to the great Lena Horne. Kimmie is a Detroit jazz signer known around the world. She is music royalty and has created a lane for herself while sharing the platform with a huge variety of artists. Kimmie has left her mark around the world from Detroit to Tokyo and she is going to bring it home to Vets Night Out.
We are all quite aware of the 13 Fallen Marines and Soldiers that were killed in Afghanistan. Our next set is a tribute to them with violinist Derek Reeves providing a montage of music including “Hymn to the Fallen,” while we share images that show our countries defenders from past to present. This will lead into a thank you from Donald Thornton, CEO and Gerald Gould, COO of United We Fight For Humanity.
These first few moments of our program are truly balanced with showing you the meaning of Vets Night Out. We now want to talk a little rock’n roll. Brian Pastoria, a Grammy Award winning producer and co-founder of Harmonie Seer Media Group & the Detroit Music Foundation will talk for a little bit with stories growing up in the gritty Detroit music scene. He was the drummer and one of the founding members of Adrenalin who were inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends online Hall of Fame. He was the Drummer for the Mark Farner Band of Grand Funk fame and shared the stage with Aerosmith and Bob Seger. Brian will set the stage for what’s coming next with stories and memories of all genres of music. His production credits read like the who’s who of music.
It’s time to get your country on, welcome KC Ramone to the stage. KC will move you with his country and rock performance covering hits from Chris Stapleton, Tennessee Whiskey, Ed Sheeran (Garden Flowers), and Dobie Grey (Drift Away). KC is new to the scene but once you hear him sing, we promise you will want to find out where he is performing next!
We are going to take a moment here to bring you a very moving and special moment where Nate Wind who is son of an Incident Commander who served in Afghanistan will talk live with his father and they will discuss the interaction of growing up on the front lines.
How do you follow that? Joe Hello certainly can as a former sound engineer for Post Malone, producer, and involved artist with award-winning concert touring productions. Joe, son of legendary George Hellow, former president of IATSI and influencer in the music industry in Canada and Detroit, carries his father’s legacy by expanding the music lifestyle that they stand behind. He will talk Motown, rock, hip-hop all genres that you know but he lived. You will be astounded by the history of music told in this segment of our evening.
We promised pop! Valentina Mami a musical artist originally from Columbia will be our next performer. As a bilingual Latin/English artist, specializing in rapping, hip-hop, and professional dancing will light up the night with her performance.
Bringing the night to a close we couldn’t let it go without some favorites from 60’s, 70’s, 80’s. and 90’s with Deceptaconz (Bradford Smyth) & William Brown (Veteran Musical Artist), taking it home. American music producers, songwriters, engineers and DJ’s from Fort Wayne, Indiana will play your favorites that will truly bring the evening entertainment to a close with a night of great memories through their music.
Join us for a grand musical adventure and relevant stories to tribute our heroes at Vets Night Out.
Please join us tomorrow evening, it’s not too late to register – but it’s close! Register for 2021 NVBDC Connect & Vets Night Out– we would hate for you to have FOMO!
Click here to learn more about 2021 NVBDC Connect & Vets Night Out and register: Event Program
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification Organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to supply a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
