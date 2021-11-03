Press Releases

11/02/2021

Governor Lamont and Public Health Commissioner Juthani Announce COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available to Children Ages 5 to 11

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani today announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to be administered in Connecticut to children ages 5 through 11. The availability of the vaccines for this age group follows the recent recommendations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With this announcement, nearly all of Connecticut’s school-aged children are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This roll-out is a critical tool to help keep children in school and protect not just children themselves, but also their parents, family members, teachers, and school staff. It is estimated that about 277,630 children between ages 5 and 11 live in Connecticut.

Children and families have multiple, convenient options for where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut, including:

Pediatricians : Hundreds of pediatricians are administering COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut. However, not all pediatricians have the vaccine. If a pediatrician does not offer the vaccine, refer to one of the additional options.

Pharmacies : Hundreds of pharmacies are offering the COVID-19 vaccines to children, including many CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid, and other pharmacy chains and independent pharmacies across Connecticut. Pharmacies provide a safe and convenient location to receive a vaccine. Pharmacies have provided special training for their pharmacist staff to provide vaccines for younger children.

School-based clinics : The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Connecticut State Department of Education are collaborating to offer on-site clinics at schools across the state. These will be led either by school-based health centers or special mobile teams who are specifically trained to offer vaccines for younger children. Information about such clinics will be provided by individual schools or districts.

Other locations : In addition to the above, several health systems and local health departments will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

For more information on where children and adults can get COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut, including a search tool to find the closest available locations, visit ct.gov/covidvaccine.

“It is particularly significant that COVID-19 vaccines are available to children ages 5 to 11 because now nearly everyone will have access to this life-saving tool,” Governor Lamont said. “Keeping students in school has been one of my biggest priorities, and having vaccines available for more kids is an important component of this effort. I have heard from all of my public health advisors, and they are clear in their guidance – this vaccine is safe for kids and it works. I’m asking all Connecticut residents to help us continue to be a national leader in vaccines and get your children vaccinated against COVID-19 at your earliest convenience.”

“The data is clear – the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 through 11,” Commissioner Juthani said. “We have a fantastic network of providers – including pediatricians, pharmacies, school-based clinics, and local health departments – who are ready to administer this vaccine to children across Connecticut. I encourage parents and families to protect their children and themselves.”

Dr. Jody Terranova, who serves on the executive board of the Connecticut chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and is also the organization’s immunization representative, said, “For months, pediatric practices have been offering vaccines to children ages 12 and older, and it has been such a source of relief and safety for these kids and their families. I am delighted that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for a much broader cohort of our children. Although kids often have milder cases of COVID-19 than adults, they still do get sick – and some children are currently battling long COVID as well. Getting this vaccine is the right thing to do to keep our kids and families safe.”