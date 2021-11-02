Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on COVID-19 Vaccines for 5-11 Year Olds

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to make 5-11 year old children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)’s authorization, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra issued this statement on the landmark moment to increase children’s protection during this pandemic:

“This is another major milestone in our efforts to protect more children, their families, and our communities as we work to end the pandemic. We are following the data and science, and after a thorough review by FDA and CDC, we are ready to get millions of children vaccinated. Thanks to their rigorous, comprehensive and independent review of the data, we know that vaccination of younger children against COVID-19 proved to be safe and effective.

“As we deliver millions of doses nationwide, we are working with states, localities, pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, pharmacies and other trusted health care providers for families to ensure equitable access to the vaccine for our nation's kids. Looking toward winter and the holiday season, we have another significant opportunity to get ahead of this pandemic and protect kids ages 5-11 from what has become a cause of death in this age group. We know many families are trying to decide what is right for them, and we encourage anyone seeking additional information talk to a doctor or health care provider to get the facts. COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19, and the Biden-Harris Administration will continue working every day to get as many people vaccinated and protected from COVID-19 as possible.”

-Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra