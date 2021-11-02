Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,393 in the last 365 days.

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on COVID-19 Vaccines for 5-11 Year Olds

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to make 5-11 year old children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)’s authorization, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra issued this statement on the landmark moment to increase children’s protection during this pandemic:

“This is another major milestone in our efforts to protect more children, their families, and our communities as we work to end the pandemic. We are following the data and science, and after a thorough review by FDA and CDC, we are ready to get millions of children vaccinated. Thanks to their rigorous, comprehensive and independent review of the data, we know that vaccination of younger children against COVID-19 proved to be safe and effective.

“As we deliver millions of doses nationwide, we are working with states, localities, pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, pharmacies and other trusted health care providers for families to ensure equitable access to the vaccine for our nation's kids. Looking toward winter and the holiday season, we have another significant opportunity to get ahead of this pandemic and protect kids ages 5-11 from what has become a cause of death in this age group. We know many families are trying to decide what is right for them, and we encourage anyone seeking additional information talk to a doctor or health care provider to get the facts. COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19, and the Biden-Harris Administration will continue working every day to get as many people vaccinated and protected from COVID-19 as possible.”  

-Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra

You just read:

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on COVID-19 Vaccines for 5-11 Year Olds

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.