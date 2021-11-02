Maintenance on northbound US-127 ramp to Trowbridge Road in Lansing begins Wednesday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: US-127

CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing East Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties.

As part of this work, crews will be performing structural repairs on the northbound US-127 ramp to Trowbridge Road.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The northbound US-127 ramp to Trowbridge Road will be closed. Please follow posted detours. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists and will expedite remaining work on the project.