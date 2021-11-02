Domke and Smith Join DATCP as Directors in the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 2, 2021

CONTACT: Ti Gauger​, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

MADISON, Wisc. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has hired Michael Domke as the Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, and Joe Smith as the Dir​ector of the Bureau of Weights and Measures.

As the Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Domke will lead a staff of consumer protection program specialists, mediators, investigators, and agency liaisons who provide support and education for Wisconsin consumers and businesses. The Bureau of Consumer Protection handles nearly 100,000 new consumer complaints and inquiries every year, regulates deceptive business practices to protect Wisconsin consumers, and educates consumers on best practices to combat and avoid identity theft.

“I am honored to join an incredible team of professionals and look forward to furthering DATCP's steadfast commitment to consumer education and protection," said Domke.

Domke most recently served as Section Manager of the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles', Dealer and Agent Section for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT.) He has over a decade of leadership and supervisory experience with the DOT overseeing a number of programs. Prior to his roles at DOT he had a long and rich career in public service, including as a consumer protection investigator at DATCP, as a Police Officer in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and has also served 21 years in the US Army Reserves.

“We are fortunate to have Michael bring this wealth of experience and leadership to DATCP," said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator for the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Michael's background in investigations and enforcement is sure to enhance an already excellent team of consumer protection educators and investigators."

Additionally, Joe Smith will lead the Bureau of Weights and Measures. As the Director, he will lead a team of inspectors, metrologists, chemists, environmental specialists, and regulatory specialists who work to ensure a fair marketplace for Wisconsin consumers. DATCP's weights and measures team conducted 252,782 inspections at 5,946 business locations statewide in 2020. Inspectors also tested 3,948 fuel samples for quality last year, and nearly 99% of the samples met the required national standards.

“The expertise and experience of the Bureau of Weights and Measures team is impressive," said Smith. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with a talented and committed team doing their best to protect the consumers of the State of Wisconsin."

Smith most recently served as Section Manager for Field Services in the Bureau of Meat and Poultry Businesses at DATCP. He brings many years of supervisory and program management experience to the Bureau. He holds a Masters of Business Management and is in the process of earning his Doctor of Business Management.

“Joe's mastery of building stronger processes and function will result in even greater service for our regulated community and consumers," said Sutherlin. “The Division of Trade and Consumer Protection is extremely fortunate to have Joe's leadership and I look forward to Joe, together with his team, building an even stronger Bureau of Weights and Measures."

