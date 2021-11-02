Governor Dunleavy Issues Administrative Order Defending Alaska from Federal Government Overreach

Today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy took action against the efforts of President Joe Biden to undermine the sovereignty of the State of Alaska. The Governor issued Administrative Order No. 325, laying out the steps Alaska’s state government will take to protect its constitution and the rights of Alaskans from blatant federal overreach.

“The Biden Administration has imposed a long list of encroachments against the State of Alaska in attempts to control the health and welfare of Alaskans,” said Governor Dunleavy. “The recent actions or attempts are threatening the State’s sovereign authority under the 10th Amendment. We will not let the federal government usurp our power. We will fight against these threats, enforce Alaska’s sovereignty and protect the rights and freedoms of all Alaskans.”

The Biden Administration over 11 months has introduced many plans which jeopardize the constitutional rights of individual Alaskans. The administration introduced a plan that would force banks and financial institutions to provide the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with personal information from private bank accounts when cumulative financial transactions of $600 or more occur in a year. After Americans expressed outrage, the IRS proposed increasing the financial threshold. The Biden IRS proposal would monitor the banking activities of Alaskans and store their financial information – violating existing protections for such records under the Federal Right to Financial Privacy Act.

The Department of Justice under President Biden plans to use Federal law enforcement personnel and resources to monitor, and potentially prosecute, parents as potential domestic terrorists, for protesting issues at local school board meetings (like mask mandates, curriculum choices, and other issues).

President Biden is also directing the Occupational and Safety Health Administration to implement regulations requiring that private employer, and certain public employers, with over 100 employees mandate their employees to be fully vaccinated or to submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

Lastly, last week the Biden Administration attempted to mandate that all federal contractors require their employees to be vaccinated without clear statutory authority. Earlier, they imposed vaccine mandates on military and National Guard members without adequate protections in place for individuals with religious objections.

To fight this federal government overreach, the Dunleavy Administration is ordering: 1. The Attorney General to review any federal vaccine mandate issued by the Biden Administration and determine whether there are legal grounds to challenge such mandates in court. 2. To the extent allowable by law, no state agency shall participate in, or use state funds or personnel, to further a federal vaccine mandate for employers. 3. The AG will review and oppose efforts by the Federal Government to monitor and negatively affect the ability of Alaskan parents to exercise their constitutional rights by participating in school board meetings. 4. To the extent allowable by law, no state agency shall participate with a federal agency, or spend state funds to participate in, or further any action by a federal agency that infringes on the constitutional rights of Alaskans. Nor may a state agency take actions that would unconstitutionally chill free speech or infringe upon other constitutional rights exercised by citizens against or in support of local school district policies. State agencies shall continue to enforce the criminal code of the State of Alaska. 5. If a federal agency proposes action to a state agency that would require a state agency to act in a manner that may violate the Alaska or U.S. Constitution, the agency’s commissioner shall immediately inform the Attorney General for the State of Alaska and seek legal advice as to how to proceed.

###