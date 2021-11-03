Cancer Support Community Los Angeles presents First Annual Health Equity Summit - November 4, 2021
Zoom Conference Features Renowned Experts in Cancer Care, Racial Justice, and Health EquityLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Support Community Los Angeles (CSCLA) presents the first annual Cancer & Health Equity Summit on Thursday, November 4, via Zoom. The conference features 6 expert guest presenters in the fields of psychology, public health and oncology care and a roundtable exploration of racial, cultural and gender disparities in the availability of treatment and support, Lead Discussant, Mayra Serrano, MPH, CHES, Senior Manager at the Center of Community Alliance for Research & Education (CCARE), City of Hope’s Community Outreach and Engagement Center. Opening remarks begin at 9 a.m. PT, the Cancer & Health Equity Summit concludes at 4:45 p.m. PT. CSCLA extends free continuing education credits to registered mental health care professionals. General admission is free of charge to interested members of the cancer support and healthcare community. Donations are welcome and will further the mission goals of CSCLA. Featured conference speakers and presentations include:
Natalie Burke - President & CEO, CommonHealth Action
• Equity, Identity, and Health in the Age of Chaos and Disinformation
Shannon LaCava - PsyD, Chief Clinical Officer, Cancer Support Community Los Angeles
• Achieving Equity in Cancer Care through Community Collaboration
Kimlin Tam Ashing - PhD, Professor Beckman Research Institute
• Embracing the Shades of Survivorship
Julia Applegate - MA, MPH, Director, Equitas Health Institute
• Cancer Disparities in the LGBTQ+ Community
David Hayes Bautista - PhD, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
• Lack of Access to Care in Latino Communities: Looking at Chronic and Communicable Diseases
Zul Surani - MPH, Director, Community Outreach & Engagement & Operations, Cancer Research Center for Health Equity
• Fighting Cancer Inequities in Los Angeles; Convergence of Research, Outreach & Policy Initiatives
“CSCLA is very proud to make this rich content available to everyone in the cancer and extended care community,” said Julia Forth, CEO, CSCLA. “The dynamic summit panel of experts will address the inherent racial, gender and cultural biases that many experience, and promote a call to action for systemic change. This topic is vitally important.”
The First Annual Health Equity Summit is made possible through the gracious support of Kite Pharma, City of Hope, UCLA, Seagen and Cedars Sinai. For conference schedule, CE credit information and registration, visit https://bit.ly/healthequity2021. For sponsorship details and how to become more involved with CSCLA, contact ngolding@cancersupportla.org, 310.314.2568.
About the Cancer Support Community Los Angeles
CSCLA’s mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. Cancer Support Community Los Angeles offers 100% free of charge invaluable emotional and psychological support and healthy life-style services, including education, child and family programs and social activities. Because no one should face cancer alone ® For more information, visit https://www.cancersupportla.org/
