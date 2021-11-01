About Barber, the Chief Justice said, “All the justices and their staffs feel fortunate to have such a talented and capable leader in Jessica.” Vance concurred, saying, “I cannot think of a better person to replace me as director.”
You just read:
A new director for the Supreme Court’s criminal central staff
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.