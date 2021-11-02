Guión Partners Presents BESLA UNCUT

A Special Night of Comedy and Music Featuring Grammy-Nominated Artist CJ Hilton

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesday November 3rd marks the beginning of the 2021 Black Entertainment and Sports Entertainment Lawyers Association Annual Conference. The 5-day conference is being held at the Conrad Punta De Mita Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Closing out the conference on November 6th will be non-other than Guión Partners as the title sponsor for BESLA UNCUT. Featured as part of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion segment, BESLA UNCUT will be a special night of Comedy and Music that is said to have all those in attendance laughing and singing along all night.

After all the panels and discussions BESLA UNCUT will be a way to unwind and have fun. Performances include standup comedians Kente Scott, Jazmyn W, and Crystal Powell. Also set to perform is the Baltimore, MD native Grammy-Nominated Producer, Singer and Song Writer CJ Hilton. This would be Hilton’s return to the stage after taking a hiatus from the public eye to work on new music.

.

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns, and special events. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.

lynnallenjeterandassociates.com

