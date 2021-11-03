Hennessey Digital Wins Two 2021 MarCom Gold Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Marketing and Communications

2021 MarCom Gold Award

Hennessey Digital wins two 2021 MarCom awards for outstanding work in strategic communications, PR, and branding.

The experience someone has with your brand is equally important to the value you bring to your audience.” — Cindy Kerber Spellman

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital, the leading SEO and digital marketing agency for top law firms and other service industries, was named a 2021 MarComs Award Gold Winner for its creative work in marketing and communications.

The agency received MarCom Gold award honors in the Strategic Communications and Public Relations - Research/Study category for its industry-leading law firm response time study, and in the Strategic Communications and Marketing/Promotion Campaign - Branding category for the company’s corporate branding and positioning.

Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals, the MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.

Led by Senior Director of Marketing Cindy Kerber Spellman and Director of Communications Liz Feezor, Hennessey Digital’s Marketing and Communications team expanded in 2021 and increased the scope of its go-to-market strategy to scale with the agency’s growth plans.

“The experience someone has with your brand is equally important to the value you bring to your audience,” says Spellman. “We don’t hold back in ensuring we deliver both and appreciate this recognition from other marketing and communications professionals for the excellence behind delivering insights that empower decision makers and a fresh, bold, and fun experience when someone engages with our company."

For the 2021 competition, the MarCom Awards received over 6,000 entries from 41 countries. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

Scott Shrum, President & COO of Hennessey Digital, says the work the agency performs for its clients affects the way it views and presents its own brand.

“The advanced work that we do for our clients is matched only by the creativity we show in our own corporate marketing,” says Shrum. “The research that we publish and our daily company messaging all add up to demonstrating that Hennessey Digital has grown to become an indispensable partner for law firms and companies that want to ambitiously grow their businesses.”

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.