Burgum statement on Biden administration’s proposal to impose new regulations on methane emissions

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the Biden administration announced plans to impose redundant regulations on oil and gas producers to address methane emissions, following a similar Obama administration proposal that was removed under the Trump administration.

“North Dakota continues to have some of the cleanest air in the nation while maintaining its position as one of the country’s top oil producing states. Rather than imposing duplicative and costly regulations and driving up energy costs for U.S. consumers, the Biden administration should be allowing industry to reinvest in existing and future infrastructure to protect the environment and human health while also reducing regulatory costs,” Burgum said. “Working with industry, our state has substantially reduced emissions from all phases of oil development, including wellheads, transmission and gas processing. The way to address methane emissions is through innovation, not redundant and burdensome regulations that will only drive energy production overseas where it is produced less cleanly and efficiently.”